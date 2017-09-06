DPD Searching for Woman Accused of Impersonating a Police Officer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

DPD Searching for Woman Accused of Impersonating a Police Officer

By Holley Ford

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DPD Searching for Woman Accused of Impersonating a Police Officer
    Dallas Police Department

    Dallas police are searching for a woman they say is suspected of impersonating an officer.

    A man told officers he was at a car wash in the 300 block of Augustine Drive in Dallas last month when he was approached by the woman.

    The man said the woman told him she was a Dallas police officer and asked to see his identification.

    While she was talking to him, the woman grabbed the man's wallet from his hand, then drove away in a white Nissan Altima.

    Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to call Detective Barnett of the Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0115.

    Published 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices