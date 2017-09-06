Dallas police are searching for a woman they say is suspected of impersonating an officer.



A man told officers he was at a car wash in the 300 block of Augustine Drive in Dallas last month when he was approached by the woman.



The man said the woman told him she was a Dallas police officer and asked to see his identification.



While she was talking to him, the woman grabbed the man's wallet from his hand, then drove away in a white Nissan Altima.



Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to call Detective Barnett of the Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0115.