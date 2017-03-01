DPD Heads to City Hall to Save Training Center

Officers with the Dallas Police Department will head to City Hall hoping to save their "Reality Based Training Center." The training facility has been open since 2012, and mimics real life scenarios to help officers prepare for real-life situations.

DPD will outline their proposal. They will discuss funding options to off-set costs, securing a long-term facility, and exploring opportunities to share ownership with other law enforcement agencies. DPD would also like the Reality Based Training Center to be on the 2017 Bond Program.

Officers are looking into a Cadillac Heights property, which will be reviewed by city staff.

The meeting at City Hall was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.