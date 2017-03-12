Dallas Police Cycling Team Rides for Fallen Officers

Several Dallas police officers are training for an endurance bicycle ride that ends at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. The ride has taken on special meaning for the officers after five officers were killed last year.

For the third year in a row, the Dallas Police Cycling Team is training to ride hundreds of miles with thousands of officers from around the country, but this year the ride carries a whole new meaning.

The team will participate this May in the Police Unity Tour, a three-day bike ride from Richmond, Virginia, to the Washington, D.C. National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Officers from around the country ride every year in honor of those who have died in the line of duty.

This year, though, five of the officers they ride for come from Dallas.

"We've lost so many in one year, on one particular day," said Dallas team leader Raymond Dominguez. "July 7th."

Dominguez is referring to the day four Dallas police officers and one DART police officer were gunned down at a rally in downtown Dallas.

"We're all blue family, so this year’s going to be a real special ride," he said.

The team trains for the endurance ride every weekend.

They are also holding an online raffle to help raise the funding necessary to get the team to the event. The top prize is a 2017 Ford Mustang.

To find more information on helping their cause, check out the team’s website.