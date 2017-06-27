Widow of Fallen Dallas Officer Files Lawsuit

The widow of fallen Dallas Police Officer Lorne Ahrens is suing the "Assist The Officers" Foundation. That's the group that collected millions in donations after last year's police ambush.

The widow of fallen Dallas Police Officer Lorne Ahrens is suing the "Assist The Officers" Foundation. That's the group that collected millions in donations after last year's police ambush.

Ahren's widow says her family was promised some of the money raised, but that they haven't received a dime.

The Assist The Officer Foundation, The Dallas Police Association, and the City of Dallas are all named in the suit.

NBC 5 is reaching out to everyone involved for comment.