A Denton ISD school bus is one of three vehicles involved in a crash in Denton County Tuesday morning.

Denton police investigated a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Hilcroft Avenue.

Photos tweeted from the scene appeared to show three vehicles involved, including a Denton Independent School District bus. One of the vehicles was flipped onto its side.

Authorities told NBC 5 a 16-year-old girl may have minor injuries. It was not immediately clear whether there were any students on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a police spokesman.

Raw: Denton ISD School Bus Involved in Crash

