From parades to community service, there are plenty of ways to honor the legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
9 a.m. - MLK DAY OF SERVICE
Location: Volunteers will meet at Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex, 400 W. South St. for assignments and tools.
10 a.m. - THE MLK SERVICE FEST
Location: Levitt Pavilion, downtown Arlington, 100 W. Abram St. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., live performances, art, food trucks and more.
10 a.m. - PARADE begins at MLK Boulevard at Holmes St. and will proceed east down MLK Boulevard to Fair Park. Participants include local high school bands, floats, community/civic groups and churches.
10 a.m. - PARADE begins at the Liberty Bell at City Hall Plaza, 317 College. St. It ends at David Daniels Elementary, 801 SW 19th Street, followed by a program at Dalworth Recreation Center, 2012 Spikes Street.
10 a.m. - UNITY WALK will begin at Hobby Lobby and end at McCall Plaza in Downtown Plano. Council address and other performances afterwards at McCall Plaza.
11 a.m. - PARADE begins at Ninth and Commerce streets, heads west on Ninth Street, north on Houston Street, east on Belknap Street, south on Commerce Street, west on Weatherford Street and south on Main Street before ending with a rally at Sundance Square Plaza.
4:30 p.m. - MARCH begins at the University of North Texas goes to Fred Moore Park, then to MLK Jr. Rec Center.