In this Aug. 28, 1963 photo, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, gestures during his "I Have a Dream" speech as he addresses thousands of civil rights supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. onths before the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech to hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington in 1963, he fine-tuned his civil rights message before a much smaller audience in North Carolina. Reporters had covered King’s 55-minute speech at a high school gymnasium in Rocky Mount on Nov. 27, 1962, but a recording wasn’t known to exist until English professor Jason Miller found an aging reel-to-reel tape in the town’s public library. (AP Photo)

From parades to community service, there are plenty of ways to honor the legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ARLINGTON

9 a.m. - MLK DAY OF SERVICE

Location: Volunteers will meet at Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex, 400 W. South St. for assignments and tools.

10 a.m. - THE MLK SERVICE FEST

Location: Levitt Pavilion, downtown Arlington, 100 W. Abram St. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., live performances, art, food trucks and more.

DALLAS

10 a.m. - PARADE begins at MLK Boulevard at Holmes St. and will proceed east down MLK Boulevard to Fair Park. Participants include local high school bands, floats, community/civic groups and churches.

GRAND PRAIRIE

10 a.m. - PARADE begins at the Liberty Bell at City Hall Plaza, 317 College. St. It ends at David Daniels Elementary, 801 SW 19th Street, followed by a program at Dalworth Recreation Center, 2012 Spikes Street.

PLANO

10 a.m. - UNITY WALK will begin at Hobby Lobby and end at McCall Plaza in Downtown Plano. Council address and other performances afterwards at McCall Plaza.

FORT WORTH

11 a.m. - PARADE begins at Ninth and Commerce streets, heads west on Ninth Street, north on Houston Street, east on Belknap Street, south on Commerce Street, west on Weatherford Street and south on Main Street before ending with a rally at Sundance Square Plaza.

DENTON

4:30 p.m. - MARCH begins at the University of North Texas goes to Fred Moore Park, then to MLK Jr. Rec Center.