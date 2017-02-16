Firefighters Respond to Fatal Car Fire in Uptown Garage

Dallas police and firefighters are investigating a fatal car fire that started on the top floor of an Uptown parking garage.

Dallas police and firefighters responded to a fatal car fire Thursday afternoon in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman confirmed.

Police and firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of McKinney Avenue, which is near the West Village shopping area. Witnesses said the car that caught fire was parked on the top floor of a parking garage.

The details surrounding the fire and how it started were not immediately available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.