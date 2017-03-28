Arlington SWAT in Standoff after 1 Shot Inside Home

Arlington SWAT officers at the scene of a shooting, March 28, 2017.

Arlington SWAT officers are involved in a standoff outside a home where a man was shot Tuesday morning, police say.

According to police, a man called 911 at about 9:11 a.m. to report that he had been shot.

Multiple police officers were called to the scene in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue to search for the suspected gunman.

Meanwhile, emergency responders took the injured man to a nearby hospital; the man's condition is not known.

At about 10:30 a.m., Arlington SWAT officers towed a car from the home's driveway and took defensive positions near surrounding homes.

Arlington police have blocked access to the street and have asked that people avoid the area. Three homes near the site of the shooting have been evacuated, police confirmed.

A police spokesman noted the shooting may be related to a domestic disturbance, but no further information on a motive or what may have precipitated the shooting has been released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.