DFW Airports Expect Huge Crowds For Holiday Travel

A record number of holiday travelers are expected in airports across the nation this Christmas with Friday being one of the busiest.

AAA estimates 402,000 Texans will travel by air - an increase of 1.9 percent. Those numbers are made even more impressive when you take into account that, with Christmas falling on a Sunday, the holiday travel season will be shorter than usual.

The TSA will have more workers at airports across the country, but lines are still expected to be long.

AAA reminds travelers to check and double check their belongings when they go through security checkpoints. They said some of the most common items left at security include belts, jewelry, watches, keys and laptops.

TSA representatives said you can minimize stress at the airport by not trying to travel with prohibited items.

They suggested not traveling with wrapped gifts. Unwrapped gifts make it easier on agents if they need in inspect it closer.

You can travel with food for the perfect Christmas dinner. Cakes, pies, bread and even turkeys are allowed, but leave any special cake or serving knives at home.