It's Texas Independence Day

A handwritten document proclaiming Texas was freeing itself from rule by Mexico is 181 years old Thursday.

It was March 2, 1836, Texas Independence Day, when historians believe the original and five copies of the declaration were made and signed by 59 men at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

With the creation of the revolutionary document, settlers broke away from Mexico to create the Republic of Texas.

The new republic was led by interim-President David G. Burnet until the election of President Sam Houston later that year.

Only the original document remains.

Texas remained a republic for nine years until being annexed by the United States 1845, making the Lone Star State the 28th state admitted to the Union.

This year, the Texas General Land Office is holding its second annual Top Texan tournament. Starting at 10 a.m., anyone can vote on who they think is the "top Texan" in history from a field of 64 famous names from the Lone Star State.

Grand prizes include:

• A Texas flag flown over the Alamo on March 6, 2017

• A 1-Year Homestead Membership to the Bullock Texas State History Museum

• A 1-Year Membership to the Texas State Historical Association

• A hardcover 2016-2017 Texas Almanac

• TSHA Book Bundle

• $500 gift card to TXHumor.com

• A map reproduction of your choice from the Texas General Land Office and assorted Save Texas History swag.

More: Top Texan Tournament ONLINE