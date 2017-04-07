Police Involved in Standoff at Grand Prairie Home

Officers are at the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home in Grand Prairie, police confirm.

According to a police spokesman, an officer discovered a man trying to vandalize a home in the area around Egyptian Way and Wedgewood Drive Friday morning.

The man, who was not identified, dropped some lighter fluid on the ground and ran inside the home. It's unclear if there is anyone inside, said Chelsea Kretz, Grand Prairie police spokeswoman.

There have been no reports of injuries.

