A mechanical problem at Mockingbird Station is slowing DART light rail service Monday afternoon.

DART said damaged wires near the station need to be repaired before more trains can go through the station. It's not clear what caused the damage, but DART said other trains coming by further damaged the wires.

Rainfall is delaying any repair at the site of the damage.

DART advised riders on the Orange, Blue and Red lines to transfer to the Green Line via a bus shuttle. Details from DART are below:

DART Green Line Update 4/17 9:45a

Green Line trains will travel normal route. Expect delays due to mechanical problem near Mockingbird impacting the system. Thank you for your patience.

DART Orange Line Update 4/17 12:45p

Orange Line passengers, transfer to Green Line at Victory for downtown. Transfer to bus shuttle at Pearl/Arts District to Mockingbird, continue trip north. Thank you for your patience.

Orange Line passengers, transfer to Green Line at Victory for downtown. Transfer to bus shuttle at Pearl/Arts District to Mockingbird, continue trip north. Thank you for your patience.

DART Blue Line Update 4/17 12:50p

Blue Line passengers, transfer to shuttle buses at Union to West End. Transfer to Green Line to Pearl/Arts District, transfer to bus shuttle to Mockingbird to continue trip.

Blue Line passengers, transfer to shuttle buses at Union to West End. Transfer to Green Line to Pearl/Arts District, transfer to bus shuttle to Mockingbird to continue trip.

DART Red Line Update 4/17 1:15p

Red Line passengers, transfer to shuttle buses at Union to West End. Transfer to Green Line to Pearl/Arts District, transfer to bus shuttle to Mockingbird to continue trip.

Red Line passengers, transfer to shuttle buses at Union to West End. Transfer to Green Line to Pearl/Arts District, transfer to bus shuttle to Mockingbird to continue trip.

DART said repairs may be completed Monday, but not before the evening commute.