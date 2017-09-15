Download the app today by searching "DART Say Something" in the App Store and on Google Play. No smartphone? TEXT-a-TIP 214-256-1819.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit wants to hear from riders who spot trouble on on mass transit.



DART announced Friday the release of their "DART Say Something" app, a place where riders can contact DART police quickly and discreetly to report problems on buses and trains.



To use the app, riders need only take a photo or video and then send the alert directly to DART through the app. Riders can notify DART of anything ranging from suspicious passengers to messy rail cars.



"This app is all about giving you the confidence to handle any situation. It's a new way to communicate - and a new way to keep you safe," DART said.



The app can be found in Apple's App Store and on Google Play. Riders without a smartphone can text tips to 214-256-1819.