President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked.

With the rollback of DACA, many immigrants in North Texas are wondering what this means for them. Got a question about DACA and how it may impact you? Call Telemundo 39's free phone bank at 844-367-5989, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., to talk to an attorney.

