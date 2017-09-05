President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked.
With the rollback of DACA, many immigrants in North Texas are wondering what this means for them. Got a question about DACA and how it may impact you? Call Telemundo 39's free phone bank at 844-367-5989, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., to talk to an attorney.
DACA requirements list:
- To request Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, you must meet the following DACA requirements:
- You were under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012;
- You entered the United States prior to your 16th birthday;
- You have resided in the United States since June 15, 2007 and currently are present in the U.S.;
- You were in the United States on June 15, 2012 and must be physically in the U.S. at the time of filing for your request for deferred action;
- You entered the United States without border inspection before June 15, 2012, or your immigration status expired prior to June 15, 2012;
- You must be currently in school, have graduated, or obtained an equivalent certificate of completion from high school, successfully obtained a general education development (GED) certificate, or must have been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States; and
- You must not have been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, three or more other misdemeanors, and must not pose a threat to national security or public safety.
