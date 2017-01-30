Shoppers at Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth will discover Neiman Marcus is now closed.

A new Neiman Marcus will be the anchor store at The Shops at Clearfork beginning Feb. 10. The development's website says "the outdoor, open-air destination will offer a one-of-a-kind retail experience in Fort Worth."

Neiman Marcus CEO Karen Katz told the Dallas Morning News back in December 2014, "We have had a store in Fort Worth for over 50 years, giving us a deep history and many loyal customers in the market. As we have for generations, we look forward to serving our loyal Fort Worth clients while attracting an entirely new customer.”

Saturday was the last day of business for the store at Ridgmar Mall, where Neiman's opened in 1977.

Customers packed Zodiac, the restaurant inside the store, for one final popover and strawberry butter— one last meal and one more memory. They left with a souvenir plate with the word zodiac on it.

The restaurant in the new Neiman's will be called NM Cafe.

Mary Margaret Reed, her daughter-in-law Chelsea and a friend Jana were among the final diners. Reed says as she and her daughter-in-left they shed a tear or two. Her friend Jana was on the way to the car, looked down the hall and saw Zodiac was dark and closed for good.

"Bittersweet," she said.

Others shared their stories on Facebook.

"Many memories for me at the Zodiac Room," Nancy Amos wrote. "A child's menu lunch once cost a nickel for each year of age! Once had a friend put sugar in what she thought was tea (actually bouillon). Had a friend who modeled there. And oh those popovers!"

Debbie Campbell shared her special memory, too.

"Loved the Zodiac Room." she wrote. "My mom, sister and myself would always have a special luncheon treat before the school year began. We continued the tradition even after I became a teacher."

Erica Mesa wrote, "Awwww I remember when I got my first "big girl" job and I took my grandmother to The Zodiac!!! Great memories."