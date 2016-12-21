Culinary Students Serve Fort Worth's Homeless | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Culinary Students Serve Fort Worth's Homeless

By Deborah Ferguson

    Culinary students at O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth prepared a meal for some of the city's homeless. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

    Pancakes and omelettes were on the menu for Tell Me Something Good on NBC5 Today Wednesday morning.

    The kitchen is an empty lot along Lancaster Street. The cooks are students in the culinary program at O.D. Wyatt High School in the Fort Worth Independent School District. The guests are men and women often forgotten.

    "The students feed and cook for the homeless," culinary instructor Junior Alfred Ramirez said.

    "They feed from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. every second Saturday of each month," Ramirez continued." We even cook for the veterans that are homeless. These kids are awesome. They are worth bragging about."

