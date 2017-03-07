A student at Crowley High School died after collapsing during an after-school color guard practice Monday night, school administrators say.

Hailey Cartwright, a 10th grade student, was practicing Monday evening at Crowley High School when she "experienced a medical emergency that left her unresponsive," said Anthony Kirchner, Crowley Independent School District spokesman.

In a news release, Kirchner said a school nurse worked to perform CPR and operated an automated external defibrillator before paramedics arrived.

Cartwright was transported to Texas Health Huguley Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, said Kirchner.

"Crowley ISD is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this beautiful, young life," said Dr. Patricia Linares, interim superintendent. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Hailey's family, friends and the Crowley ISD staff during this difficult time."

Grief counselors from the district's crisis response team were available to support students and staff at Crowley High School and the Bill R. Johnson Career and Technology Education Center, where the sophomore attended health science courses, Kirchner said.

Funeral arrangements for Cartwright are pending.