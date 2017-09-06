Crowds gathered Wednesday at Dallas' Lee Park, where crews had been preparing to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee before a temporary restraining order halted the work. (Published 4 hours ago)

The Robert E. Lee statue in Oak Lawn was hooked up for removal Wednesday, but a temporary restraining order meant crews had to pack up and leave the statue in place for now.

A federal judge is expected to hear arguments for and against its removal Thursday afternoon.

Dallas City Council members voted 13 to 1 Wednesday for its removal, and crews didn't waste time hooking it up to a crane. But that all changed when members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the temporary restraining order.

Some onlookers could be heard clapping when the news of the restraining order broke just before 5 p.m. While some were happy the restraining order was filed, others said they'll be back on Thursday, hopeful removal crews will be allowed back.

Temporary Restraining Order Halts Removal of Dallas' Robert E. Lee Statue

Members of the Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans have filed a temporary restraining order halting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Dallas' Lee Park. (Published 3 hours ago)

Barricades were placed around the entire monument at Lee Park, and Dallas police officers on foot and horseback were staged nearby.

For the most part, the crowd was calm, and those with differing opinions engaged in discussions as crews prepared for the removal.

"We're just glad that everybody can understand now the psychological warfare that these statues inflict on our community," said Arthur Fleming, former president of the Dallas chapter of the NAACP.

"This is our history. This is what makes us so great. If you can learn from history, you can't stop people's hate from just taking down a monument, no way," said Lamar Huffstutler.

Several city councilman who voted in favor of the removal appeared at the monument earlier Wednesday, including Dwaine Caraway and Philip Kingston.