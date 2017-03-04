Congressman Michael Burgess hosted a tense town hall meeting in Flower Mound on Saturday to discuss ongoing efforts by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Hundreds of people faced off with the North Texas congressman in charge of repealing the Affordable Care Act on Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) hosted the tense town hall meeting at Marcus High School in Flower Mound. The meeting was packed with people who oppose President Donald Trump's policies.

The meeting included a question-and-answer session that focused mainly on the Affordable Care Act.

Jennifer Kiser of Roanoke is one of about 90 people who lined up to speak.

She suffers from multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease.

She said the ACA helps cover expensive chemotherapy treatment, a benefit she told Burgess she can’t afford to lose.

"You can repeal the ACA over my dead and/or crippled body," she said.

Cheers and signs left no question about where many stood. Others said the meeting seemed one-sided.

"Congressman Dr. Burgess, who wins his district by such a large margin, people believe in him," veteran Brian Bell said. "And you come to these town hall meetings, and they are viciously attacking, not even really giving him the chance to state his opinion."

"It's the sum total of my existence right now," said Burgess when asked about how much time he’s spending on a bill to repeal the ACA.

Burgess said much of the ACA will remain the same, including a rule that stops companies from setting yearly and lifetime limits on health insurance.

"What will change: mandates taxes, and money for community health centers," he said.

The town hall meeting comes a week after about 30 people stood outside his Lake Dallas office demanding more town halls.

"If my congressional career is over as a consequence of passing a bill in Congress that deals with health care, but it makes things better, I'm ok with that. We're even," Burgess said.

Burgess said he will hold another town hall meeting soon.