A man escaped injury after his vehicle drove into a building pillar and the roof collapsed onto the driver's vehicle, trapping him. (Published Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Crews Rescue Driver Who Drove Into Building Pillar

UP NEXT

A man escaped injury after his vehicle drove into a building pillar and the roof collapsed onto the driver's vehicle, trapping him.

Dallas police said the vehicle slammed into a pillar holding up the roof of an auto parts shop in the 5100 block of West Davis Street.

The roof collapsed and pinned the driver inside his truck.

Crews were able to free the man and he escaped injury.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.