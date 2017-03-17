Crews Battling a Church Fire in Plano | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch: Crews Battling a Church Fire in Pla...
logo_dfw_2x

Crews Battling a Church Fire in Plano

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

    Fire crews are battling a church fire at the Assembly of God Church in Plano.

    The church is in the 1600 block of 14th Street in Plano.

    We are being told that firefighters have ordered everyone out of the building, and they are only fighting it from outside at this time. 

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices