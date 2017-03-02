Crews Contain Large Fire at Six Flags Mall Demolition Site

. @ArlingtonTxFire crews working with demolition crews to access the fire. Multiple aerial streams in operation. Defensive mode. pic.twitter.com/nvrlCxJzeG

Firefighters have contained a large fire at the Six Flags Mall demolition site in Arlington Thursday evening.

The fire began at about 6 p.m. and was quickly raised to two-alarms.

The entire mall at Six Flags is under demolition, but there is still an operating movie theater nearby.

The theater was evacuated as a precaution, according to a spokesman for Arlington Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Fires at demolition sites are not uncommon, according to Arlington Fire.