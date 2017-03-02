Crews Contain Large Fire at Six Flags Mall Demolition Site

Firefighters have contained a large fire at the Six Flags Mall demolition site in Arlington Thursday evening.
The fire began at about 6 p.m. and was quickly raised to two-alarms.
The entire mall at Six Flags is under demolition, but there is still an operating movie theater nearby.
The theater was evacuated as a precaution, according to a spokesman for Arlington Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
Fires at demolition sites are not uncommon, according to Arlington Fire.
