Crews Contain Large Fire at Six Flags Mall Demolition Site | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Crews Contain Large Fire at Six Flags Mall Demolition Site

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Firefighters have contained a large fire at the Six Flags Mall demolition site in Arlington Thursday evening. 

    The fire began at about 6 p.m. and was quickly raised to two-alarms.

    The entire mall at Six Flags is under demolition, but there is still an operating movie theater nearby.

    The theater was evacuated as a precaution, according to a spokesman for Arlington Fire Department.

    No injuries were reported.

    Fires at demolition sites are not uncommon, according to Arlington Fire. 

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices