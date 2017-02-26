Cowtown Marathon Is One for the Record Books

Julius Koskei of Morristown, New Jersey (left) set a new course record at the 2017 Cowtown Half Marathon. His time was 1:04:23. Joan Alyabei of Lansing, Michigan (right) was the women's winner with a time of 1:15:31.

A chilly breeze could not stop thousands of runners from taking part in the 2017 Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth. At least one of the races set a new record.

Officials said there were 8,500 registered runners in the 39th year of the event. Here are the winners:

Half Marathon

Men's Winner: Julius Koskei, Morristown, New Jersey: 1:04:23 (new record)

Women's Winner: Joan Alyabei, Lansing, Michigan: 1:15:31

Marathon

Men's Winner: Justin Gable, Amarillo, Texas: 2:28:00

Women's Winner: Amy Puzey, Calgary, Canada: 3:01:29

Miller Coors Ultra Marathon (50K distance)

Men's Winner: Calum Neff, Katy, Texas: 3:09:35

Women's Winner: Tracy Gruman, Grapevine, Texas: 3:44:51

The Cowtown is the largest multi-event road race in North Texas. It brings $10.4 million into the Fort Worth economy annually.

