Cowtown Marathon Is One for the Record Books

A chilly breeze could not stop thousands of runners from taking part in the 2017 Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth. At least one of the races set a new record.
Officials said there were 8,500 registered runners in the 39th year of the event. Here are the winners:
Half Marathon
Men's Winner: Julius Koskei, Morristown, New Jersey: 1:04:23 (new record)
Women's Winner: Joan Alyabei, Lansing, Michigan: 1:15:31
Marathon
Men's Winner: Justin Gable, Amarillo, Texas: 2:28:00
Women's Winner: Amy Puzey, Calgary, Canada: 3:01:29
Miller Coors Ultra Marathon (50K distance)
Men's Winner: Calum Neff, Katy, Texas: 3:09:35
Women's Winner: Tracy Gruman, Grapevine, Texas: 3:44:51
The Cowtown is the largest multi-event road race in North Texas. It brings $10.4 million into the Fort Worth economy annually.
