FLORHAM PARK, NJ - MAY 16: Wide Receiver Shaq Evans #81 of the New York Jets runs after making a catch during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 16, 2014 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

Shaquelle Evans of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the team said Friday.

Evans, who was signed to the team's practice squad in January, will not be paid while under suspension.

He will be eligible to return to the Cowboys’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 2 following the team’s Oct. 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Evans was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2014; he's spent the last three years with three teams and has not yet played in a regulation game.

While under suspension, Evans is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.