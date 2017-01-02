Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys takes a knee in the end zone before a game at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will host their NFC Divisional playoff game a week from Sunday.

After the Wild Card Round, Dallas — the NFC's top seed — will host the lowest-seeded team at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at AT&T Stadium.

If the Lions win at Seattle in the Wild Card game, they'll face the Cowboys in Arlington.

If the Seahawks beat Detroit, the Cowboys will host the winner of the game between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers. As well as Green Bay has played to end the season, don’t forget Eli Manning went into Lambeau Field in the 2007 and 2011 playoffs and pulled out wins.

If Dallas wins, they will host the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys haven’t won a NFC Divisional game since Jan. 7, 1996, when they beat the Eagles at Texas Stadium 30-11.