Cowboys Superfan Celebrates Before Deployment

Warm weather and an extra day off from work for many people meant a full day of tailgating Monday ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' regular season home finale against the Detroit Lions.

Cowboys fan Alejandro Saracay is a U.S. Army sergeant and is just weeks away from deployment to the Middle East.

Cowboys fan Alejandro Saracay is a U.S. Army sergeant and is just weeks away from deployment to the Middle East.

"The first time I mobilized in 2013, I was single, I was 23. Now I'm 26. I love her so much, I really do," he said of his wife.

This will be the last home tailgate for at least a year for the new husband and father.

Saracay's daughter, Lillyanna, was born 18 months ago.

"It's my family. I love my family very much," he said, as he teared up.

It's an emotional day for Sgt. Saracay, but his commitment to his family, country and the Cowboys keep the family strong.

"It's fun with him, but he's doing better things, serving our country, and I'm really proud of him for that," said Saracay's nephew, Noe.

Even if it means missing a possible Super Bowl tailgate in Houston, Saracay says the family will rely on technology to stay connected, along with their Cowboys pride.