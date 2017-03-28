Tight end Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed tight end Jason Witten to a four-year extension, according to a report.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Witten signed an extension through the 2021 season worth up to $29.6 million.

Witten is set to count $12.26 million against the 2017 salary cap.

The 34-year-old Witten is the Cowboys' franchise leader in receptions and is 16 yards short of Michael Irvin's team record for career receiving yards. His 1,089 career receptions rank seventh on the NFL's all-time list.

Witten has spent his entire 14-year career with the Cowboys since being drafted in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.