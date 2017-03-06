Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks downfield as David Irving of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to break up the pass at Heinz Field Nov. 13, 2016. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly locked up defensive end David Irving for the 2017 season.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys tender a $615,000 contract to Irving, preventing him from becoming a free agent.

The 6-foot-7, 273-pound Irving played in 15 games for Dallas in 2016, including two starts. He finished the season with 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles and 5 passes defended.

The 2017 breakout candidate saw increased snaps toward the end of the season, notching 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in the last three games.

The Cowboys signed Irving from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2015.

Irving signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2015 NFL Draft.