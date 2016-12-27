Cowboys Playoff Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammate Travis Frederick #72 after Elliott scored on a touchdown run against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans eager to score playoff tickets will be ready to buy at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

That's when the limited number of general public tickets go on sale for the Cowboys' first playoff game the weekend of Jan. 14-15. The exact date and time – plus the opponent – remain to be determined.

"It's on. We can't wait. We're fired up," said Jim Harmon, of Fort Worth, who was among the many fans who filled the Pro Shop at AT&T Stadium late Tuesday.

"We'd love to have the playoff tickets," said Don Hopper, of Hattiesburg, Miss. "Depends on what day of the week it's going to be, because we're pastors. We don't need our congregation to see us in the stands on Sunday."

The tickets – available at the AT&T Stadium box office and online through Ticketmaster – range in price from $200 to $560, with a limit of four tickets per purchase.

"I think we would be in favor of that. I'll have to go home and talk to my wife, obviously," said J Thomas, of Richardson.

Season ticket holders have already snapped up most of the playoff tickets, and many are selling online for thousands of dollars.

"A buddy of mine who's a season ticket holder called me said he's not going to be able to make the game and wanted to know if I wanted them, and I said absolutely," said Jimmy Surratt, of Louise, Texas, who declined to reveal how much he paid for the two tickets.

On Tuesday night, one ticket in the Hall of Fame Suite was being offered online for $25,477.