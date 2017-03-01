Cowboys Offensive Tackle Doug Free Considering Retirement: Report | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cowboys Offensive Tackle Doug Free Considering Retirement: Report

By Todd L. Davis

    Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Doug Free considering retirement, according to a report.

    Cowboys insider Mike Fisher said Wednesday morning on 105.3 The Fan that sources told him at the Cowboys 25 Party Friday that Free was weighing his options.

    The 33-year-old Free has started 114 games during his 10 year career in Dallas, mostly at right tackle.

    Free is in the second year of a three-year $15 million deal with the Cowboys. He's scheduled to make $7.5 million in 2017. If he retires, he'll count $2.5 million against the cap.

    The Cowboys drafted Free in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois.

