PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks downfield as David Irving #95 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to break up the pass in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving is the latest member of America's Team to face a suspension for violating league policy, the team confirmed Wednesday.



Irving failed a test for performance enhancing substances after taking a product he'd considered endorsing, according to previous reports.



Irving appealed his four-game suspension, but the appeal was denied. He'll now miss the first four games of the regular season against the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals and Rams. He'll return to the active roster on Oct. 2.



Following his return, the Cowboys will face the Packers on Oct. 8 before hitting the bye week in Week 6.



Irving is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. During the regular season he's prohibited from those activities and will not be paid.



Irving is viewed as one of the up and coming players on the Cowboys' defense. He had four sacks and a team-high 26 quarterback pressures last season.