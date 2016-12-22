Thursday Night Football's matchup between the New York Giants (10-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) has playoff implications for the Dallas Cowboys.

For one night only, Cowboys fans are also Eagles fans.

The New York Giants (10-4) head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (5-9) Thursday night, and no team will be watching more intently than the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Eagles — losers of five straight games — can upset the Giants at home, the Cowboys will clinch the NFC East for the 18th time. More importantly, they'll clinch the No. 1 seed — a first-round bye and home field advantage — in the playoffs.

If the Giants win, they'll clinch their first playoff spot since 2011, when they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLV. The Giants are favored by 2½ points.

Thursday Night Football kicks off at 7:25 p.m. on NBC.

Even if the Giants win, the Cowboys can clinch the division and NFC's top seed with a win against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (9-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Monday night.