Defense attorneys in the corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price rested their case Thursday after calling only two witnesses.

Price said last week that he may take the stand in his own defense, but that didn't happen.

The defense had a list of 40 witnesses, but about half of them already testified as government witnesses and the defense had a chance to question them at that time.

The two defense witnesses who took the stand Thursday were forensic accountant Chris Dellinges who disputed the governments claims regarding money Price received from two other people in the case that the government claims Price hid from income taxes. He said there was no income because the government failed to properly review the records.

The other defense witness was Assistant Dallas County Administrator Gordon Hikel who said some of the records Price is accused of leaking to vendors were not legally confidential and he generally disputed what the government said about alleged bribes to Price.

The defense got a boost when it was revealed prosecutors did not hand over some documents for the defense team to review.

There's no court scheduled for Friday and jury instructions and closing arguments are set for Tuesday -- the case could go to the jury as early as next week.