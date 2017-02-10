Its been 9-months since the City of Dallas put more than $3 Million on the line to lure a grocer to South Dallas. Surprisingly, no one has accepted the offer.

City leaders say they have yet to receive a promising proposal.

Why $3 Million Cannot Lure a Grocery Store South of I-30

According to Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Erik Wilson, big chain grocery stores do not believe the investment would yield a return, and that there is a demand for fresh produce.

After surveying the area, Wilson found that residents in South Dallas have wanted fresh fruits and vegetables in their communities for years.

“They want a big chain grocery store in their area," said Wilson. "That’s what they want. They are tired of going to the corner store and not having fresh produce."

According to Wilson, big chain supermarkets will put a store in South Dallas, but only after the area is redeveloped.

New Alternative for an Old Problem

City leaders are now looking for alternative solutions to bring fresh produce into food desert communities.

“If we can’t get the big grocery stores to come in, then we grow our on,” said Wilson.

Currently, they are scouting a few places to start an urban farm. There is a lot of land in south Dallas and the area is prime for redevelopment.

“One area we are looking at closely is off of Ledbetter near Arden Terrace. What I’m looking to do is create an urban farmers market so we can have fresh fruits and vegetables sold in the community. That would off-set the need of not having that in the community,” said Wilson.

He also believes the urban farm can be a good entrepreneurial venture. There are almost 50 community gardens that have blossomed in the city of Dallas since 2010.

“Every large store started off as a small store. So this could be the opportunity for an entrepreneur to start a small chain and it grow into larger chain,” Wilson said.

City leaders are still in planning stages, and are meeting with other community farmers in North Texas.