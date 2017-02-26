Cold Case: Coppell Family Tries to Prove Their Son Was Murdered | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Cold Case: Coppell Family Tries to Prove Their Son Was Murdered

A Coppell family has sued in hopes of proving their son's death was a murder, not a suicide.

Published 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    )
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices