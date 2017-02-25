Controversial Islamic Cemetery To Be Considered Monday

It drew a standing-room only crowd nearly two years ago. People, mostly opponents, showed up to protest plans for an Islamic cemetery in Collin County.

Now the town is getting ready to take up the controversial issue again.

On Monday, the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a final concept plan proposed by the Islamic Association of Collin County.

The 35-acre piece of property is located along Highway 380 just outside Farmersville, a growing town with a population of 3,500 people.

The property is behind John Thomas’ home. He moved to the property 33 years ago with his wife.

He admitted he sided with opponents in the beginning.

“It burnt me up that they was going to put a cemetery behind my house,” he said.

Thomas even attended a heated town hall meeting. But a week later, he said he had a change of heart.

Thomas explained it was never about who was coming to his back yard, but what.

“I said well my grandkids are going to have to play by a cemetery. Well I got to thinking about it. Me and my wife and talked it over and I’d a whole lot rather have a cemetery there is have a bunch of houses and trailer parks festering,” Thomas said.

There's no two ways about it.

Farmersville is on the brink of a development boom.

Therefore, Thomas thinks a cemetery may be the best way to preserve the peace, after all.

Monday’s meeting will be at Farmersville city hall at 6:30.