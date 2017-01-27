Consumer Gets Promotional Gift Card after NBC 5 Responds

It seems like everyone wants you to switch companies, wireless phone company, cable company and the electricity company.
Consumer, Hilda Jackson, bought in.
She decided to switch after a DirectTV ad promised her a gift card for $200 if she got her TV services from them.
She said that gift card never came and when she asked why, DirectTV told her she failed to sign a form agreeing to accept the card.
With no signature, the deal had expired. No gift card for her.
Many others have reported a similar situation to NBC 5 Responds.
We contacted DirectTV and they agreed to give her the gift card after all.
But we asked why this happened. They're still working on getting that answer.
If you switch to a deal with DirectTV, or their parent company AT&T, make sure you keep these things in mind:
- You usually have to sign something before it comes, so read it carefully.
- Make sure you keep track of the dates when you signed up and when you can expect the gift card.
- If you don't get a letter quickly or a notice on your online account, call them and ask for it. If you wait, it may be too late.