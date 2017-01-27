Consumer Gets Promotional Gift Card after NBC 5 Responds

An Arlington woman who switched cable providers says she never got the deal she was promised. What you can do if this happens to you. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

It seems like everyone wants you to switch companies, wireless phone company, cable company and the electricity company.

Consumer, Hilda Jackson, bought in.

She decided to switch after a DirectTV ad promised her a gift card for $200 if she got her TV services from them.

She said that gift card never came and when she asked why, DirectTV told her she failed to sign a form agreeing to accept the card.

With no signature, the deal had expired. No gift card for her.

Many others have reported a similar situation to NBC 5 Responds.

We contacted DirectTV and they agreed to give her the gift card after all.

But we asked why this happened. They're still working on getting that answer.

If you switch to a deal with DirectTV, or their parent company AT&T, make sure you keep these things in mind: