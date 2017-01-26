In today's consumer headlines, the TSA expands its precheck to more airlines, Taco Bell announces a new type of taco and sports fans paying up on Super Bowl parties. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

TSA Precheck Expands

The Transportation Security Administration has announced the expansion of its TSA precheck to 11 new airlines.

The TSA says the average wait time in security is less than minutes.

$586 Million Settlement for Victims of Wire Transfer Schemes

TSA's big announcement brings the total number of airlines participating in precheck to 30.

The expansion includes Miami Air International, Spirit Airlines and Virgin Atlantic to name a few.

TSA's precheck program allows low-risk travelers to experience faster and more efficient screening at more than 150 U.S. airports by not having to remove their shoes, belts or light outerwear when going through security.

Taco Bell Introduces New Taco Shell

It's a big day for lovers of Taco Bell. The new "Naked Chicken Chalupa," featuring a fried chicken shell, debuts on Taco Bell menus nationwide Thursday.

The restaurant chain's latest innovation is the first taco shell made entirely of marinated all-white meat chicken.

The shell is then packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch.

Super Bowl Spending

Football fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl, as the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

According to the National Retail Federation's annual Super Bowl spending survey, American consumers will spend an average of $75 on their Super Bowl festivities.

That's $7 less than last year.

Money will be spent on team apparel and accessories, food and beverages and even new televisions to watch the game at home.

Total spending is expected to be about $14.1 billion.

According to the survey, an estimated 188 million Americans will tune in to the most widely watched sporting event.