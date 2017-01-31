Consumer Headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW
NBC 5 Responds

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money

Consumer Headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

By Samantha Chatman

Two massive recalls and a business deal between car manufacturers are among Tuesday's top consumer headlines.

Published 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices