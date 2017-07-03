Rescue Crews Work to Free Worker Trapped in Trench | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rescue Crews Work to Free Worker Trapped in Trench

    Rescue crews worked to free a construction worker trapped in a collapsed trench near a North Dallas country club Monday morning.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to site site near the Northwood Club in the 6500 block Alpha Road after 9:30 a.m.

    Early reports indicated a worker was stuck in a trench that had collapsed. Authorities said the worker is alive and talking to paramedics.

    Officials said a medical helicopter has been requested for the worker.

    No further information was available.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

