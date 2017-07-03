Rescue Crews Work to Free Worker Trapped in Trench

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

Rescue crews worked to free a construction worker trapped in a collapsed trench near a North Dallas country club Monday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to site site near the Northwood Club in the 6500 block Alpha Road after 9:30 a.m.

Early reports indicated a worker was stuck in a trench that had collapsed. Authorities said the worker is alive and talking to paramedics.

Officials said a medical helicopter has been requested for the worker.



No further information was available.



