Construction Changes in Dallas This Weekend
Construction Changes in Dallas This Weekend

By Samantha Davies

    NBC 5 News

    A heads up for Dallas drivers this weekend.

    Interstate 30 will have a lane shift.

    I-30 westbound lanes through the Dallas Canyon will be shifted right onto the new pavement.

    This will also change how traffic in downtown uses I-30 westbound.

    To access I-30 west drivers need to use Harwood Street to the frontage road to get on I-30.

    To get on Interstate 35E north or south, drivers can still use the entrance ramp from Canton Street.

    The Horseshoe Project is expected to be completed this summer.

    Published at 2:37 PM CST on Jan 20, 2017 | Updated at 3:03 PM CST on Jan 20, 2017
