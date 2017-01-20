Construction Changes in Dallas This Weekend

A heads up for Dallas drivers this weekend.

Interstate 30 will have a lane shift.

I-30 westbound lanes through the Dallas Canyon will be shifted right onto the new pavement.

This will also change how traffic in downtown uses I-30 westbound.

To access I-30 west drivers need to use Harwood Street to the frontage road to get on I-30.

To get on Interstate 35E north or south, drivers can still use the entrance ramp from Canton Street.

The Horseshoe Project is expected to be completed this summer.