Construction Begins on Grand Prairie IKEA

IKEA officials said crews have begun installing blue panels on the company's future Grand Prairie store.

Blue panel installation is a construction milestone that keeps the store on track to open this fall, according to officials.

"We hope to be enclosed in summer, and cannot wait for the building's interior to look like an IKEA store as well," IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson said in a news release. "We know there are many customers in the area who are excited for us to open, including those who are driving to Frisco to shop as well those who have yet to experience the unique IKEA shopping concept."

The 293,000-square-foot proposed store would be built on 32 acres along the eastern side of Texas 161 near Mayfield Road.

The Grand Prairie location will be the second store to open in North Texas. The Swedish company also submitted plans to build a third Metroplex store in Fort Worth in the summer of 2019.