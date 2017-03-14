Congressman Joe Barton Tells Constituent to 'Shut Up'

Video from Bryan Stew, posted to YouTube, is getting a lot of attention, after Congressman Joe Barton was caught on camera telling a constituent to "shut up" during a town hall in Frost.

Barton, who represents the 6th District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, was at a town hall meeting in the Navarro County town of Frost just south of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Barton was responding to a question on a bill regarding violence against women when the exchange with some audience members got heated.

When Barton said he felt it was a state issue not a federal issue, the audience voiced opposition to his response. But when one man exclaimed "you represent Texas first," Barton then pointed at the man and said "You sir, shut up."

The crowd reacted, a few clapping and some in shock.

NBC 5 reached out to Barton about the heated exchange and received this response:

“I appreciate the interest and participation at every town hall meetings I host. These meetings give constituents the opportunity to hear directly from their Congressman on issues important to them and I consider it an obligation to hold several each year. All town hall begin with ground rules, which include that you must be recognized in order to speak. These are unscripted live meetings. Over the weekend in Frost, one gentlemen continued to speak over myself and many others who were seeking recognition in orderly fashion. I did, however, return to him for the last question of the meeting and allow him the opportunity to voice his concerns.”

As of this writing, the video posted on YouTube has received more than 80,000 views.

