Congressman Discusses North Texas Gasoline Issues

There was a fuel frenzy in North Texas this week when a run on gas left long lines and eventually depleted gas pumps.

“I understand that when panic sets in this is what happens,” Lloyd Herrod of Ennis said while getting gas.

Rep. Joe Barton joined local leaders to discuss what happened this week.

“When the hurricane hit, as much as 22% of the United States refinery capacity went down. That's about 16 refineries,” Barton said. “They probably produce 75% of the refined products that we consume in the DFW area.”

Barton said that six of those 16 refineries are already back online and relief could come soon.

“Within three weeks and probably by the time Labor Day weekend is over, Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be back to normal,” he said.

Barton, the Vice Chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, said regular gasoline will be the first to return.

“They don't have the premium gasoline. They don't have the midgrade. Those take additives and they also take longer to refine,” he explained from a gas station in Ennis.