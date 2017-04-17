Nearly 200 new surveillance cameras will soon roll out into neighborhoods in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police are gearing up to deploy nearly 200 mobile surveillance cameras in communities across the city.

“As soon as we get the first delivery of these cameras they will be used immediately,” Sgt. Marc Povero said.

Residents have met the news of the cameras with mixed reactions.

“I actually think that’s a great idea. I think that’s a step in the right direction, because if people know they are being watched 24/7 then a lot of the crimes would cease,” Thomas “TJ” Ragster said. “I believe that our violent crime numbers would come down.”

“I think they are being nosy don’t you think? What’s the reason for them putting them up,” Charles Baltzgar asked.

Fort Worth police hope the cameras will help detectives and serve as a crime deterrent with the first large usage in the Stop Six community. Because the cameras are mobile, they can be moved to any area dealing with crime issues.

“We’ve invested a lot of money into that area to bring revitalization to Stop Six and we want to lower crime in that neighborhood and that’s what these cameras are going to help up do,” Povero said.

The cost of the cameras is a sticking point for some in Fort Worth.

“The council approved $986,000 out of our police department budget to purchase cameras that will be used in neighborhoods around the city,” Povero explained. “There is a combination of police department budget and some grant money.”

“That’s a waste of money. There are homeless people out here on the street and you are going to waste a million dollars on cameras,” Baltzgar said.

But some like Ragster, who has been outspoken about violent crime in Fort Worth, said the cameras could be vital for public safety.

“You do have those individuals that are afraid to talk to the police because they are afraid of retaliation,” Ragster said. “Those cameras would tell the stories that nobody else is willing to tell.”