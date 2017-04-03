Collin County Rated Stormiest in Texas: Report

Storms in Texas affect more cities in Collin County than any other part of the state, according to a new Allstate Insurance report.

“Because of the population increase in that area, more people are buying homes, and that leads to an increase in property damage,” said Mark Tucker, of Allstate.

The insurance company assessed the top 25 Texas counties impacted by severe weather, identifying areas with high wind, hail, and lightning related homeowner property damage claims.

“This means that homeowners really need to stay proactive. When you know a storm is coming, clear out your garage so you can put your vehicles inside. Tie down or bring in patio furniture, and make sure you have a safety plan,” said Tucker.

Dallas County, Tarrant County, and Denton County also made Allstate’s list. All three were in the top ten.

Below are Allstate's top 25 Texas counties for frequency of wind and hail claims between 2012 and 2016: