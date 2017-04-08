A recent study ranked every county in the state of Texas when it comes to being healthy. Collin County came out on top.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin studied people who live across the state. They took into consideration smoking, obesity and drinking rates. The study also took into account access to clinical care and educational opportunities.

Here's how some of the larger North Texas counties ranked.

1st - Collin County

3rd - Denton County

30th - Tarrant County

57th - Dallas County

You can take a look at the entire study by going to the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps website. Just use the drop down list on the right hand side of the screen to find your county.