Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office want to hear from homeowners who fell victim to a bad contractor.

In a news release issued March 30, deputies said the owner of D&S Construction, Rusty Summit, had been jailed in Oklahoma on felony theft charges -- three of which were out of Collin County.

Responds North Texas Woman Says Samsung Note 4 Exploded

Deputies said Summit was taking money for construction projects and never finishing the work.

The sheriff's office said while several of the man's victims have been located they would like to speak with anyone else who had a complaint about his work. Those with complaints should call the sheriff's department at 972-547-5114.

Summit is being investigated for similar crimes by several agencies in four states, officials said.