An incoming freshman at Texas State University hasn't even started class yet and she's already the talk of the campus. Well, it's actually her mom who's become the talk of the campus and social media. Avery Leilani and mom recently attended her college orientation when mom decided to pose with some athletes.

During campus festivities, parents were invited to watch the school's football team practice on the field. Leilani said the parents were encouraged to take silly selfies with the players for a chance to win a $500 scholarship. The other parents were discreet when they snapped selfies as the athletes practiced in the background, the college student told NBC 6.

However, Leilani's mom was not shy at all and decided to walk up to the players to ask for pictures. Based on the photos, the shirtless players were clearly excited about the selfies, taking some action shots with the college mom. The mom texted her daughter the pics with the caption "I made some friends. Don't wait up."





Leilani thought the photos were hilarious and decided to share it on social media. Little did she know, the fun photos would be shared thousands of times on Twitter.

"I just posted it to my Twitter thinking my conversation about my mom was funny. I didn't expect it to go viral though," Leilani said.

Another Texas State mom is also getting a lot of attention for a similar selfie with shirtless players. The woman's daughter, who also attended campus orientation, tweeted at Leilani with the caption "our moms should be friends."

We would love to see the mom-and-daughter duos team up for a fun photo shoot with the entire football team.