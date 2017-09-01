Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

They are opponents on the field, but this week college football teams in Texas have been chipping in to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The University of Houston football team was evacuated to Austin for most of the week and decided to hold a relief drive to help their fellow Houstonians.

The school also put out a call to the other FBS (Football Subdivision Subdivision) schools who are playing at home for the first weekend of the football season.

Trailers brought in from the University of Houston along with several other Texas universities were brought in to pack with supplies. The Cougars were slated to play the UTSA Roadrunners in San Antonio this weekend, but it was postponed due to the storm.

The Roadrunners decided to lend a hand to the relief efforts, bringing their own vehicle to pack with supplies. Other schools helping with trailer space include Baylor, Texas Tech, University of Texas, Southern Methodist University, and the University of North Texas.

The relief drive focused on collecting non-perishable foods, personal care products, cleaning supplies, paper products, baby and infant supplies, first aid items and blankets.

Trucks were staged in north and south Austin to collect items and started a convoy to Houston on Friday morning.